Prince Charles has said that he will refrain from speaking his mind on political issues he has championed in the past when he succeeds Queen Elizabeth II as monarch.

In Britain, the head of state must remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters, and Prince Charles acknowledged that he would have to operate within “constitutional parameters” upon acceding to the throne.

The heir to the British throne has regularly aired passionate views on such issues as architecture, GM crops and climate change, in public and in private correspondence. But in an interview with the BBC, the Prince of Wales was quick to play down any concerns that he would continue to do so as king, saying “I’m not that stupid”.

In the interview, filmed for a documentary to mark his 70th birthday on Nov.14, Prince Charles was asked what he thought of accusations that his campaigning amounted to “meddling.”

“If it’s meddling to worry about the inner cities as I did 40 years ago, then if that’s meddling I’m proud of it,” he said. “The idea, somehow, that I’m going to go on in exactly the same way, if I have to succeed [the Queen], is complete nonsense,” he added.

