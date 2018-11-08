Some California Bar Shooting Survivors Also Survived Las Vegas Massacre, Witness Says

Some of the people present at the mass shooting in a California nightclub Wednesday night were also survivors of the Las Vegas country music concert shooting last year, according to a friend.

Carl Edgar, a 24 resident of Tarzana, Los Angeles, told the Los Angeles Times around 20 of his friends were at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks when a gunman opened fire, killing at least 12 people.

“A lot of my friends survived Route 91,” said Edgar, referring to the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. “If they survived that, they’ll survive this.”

The shooting at the Las Vegas country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017 left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured. It was the worst mass-shooting in U.S. history.

Numerous victims of the Las Vegas shooting had traveled to the country music festival from Southern California and several had connections to Thousand Oaks.

Borderline Bar was hosting a popular college country night event when the shooting happened Wednesday night.

Edgar told the Times he had not been able to reach all his friends. “As far as I know, all of my friends are OK, safe,” he said. “There are a few people we can’t get a hold of, but in these situations people usually turn off their phones to be safe so I’m not gonna get too worried.

