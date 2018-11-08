In Another Possible House Seat Flip, California Rep. Steve Knight Concedes to Democrat Katie Hill

Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Knight has conceded the last GOP-held House seat anchored in Los Angeles County.

Democrat Katie Hill holds a 2-point lead, and Knight said Wednesday that the voters have spoken.

Thousands of ballots remain to be counted, and The Associated Press has not called the race.

Knight was seeking a third term in the 25th District in northern Los Angeles County.

A political newcomer and centrist, the 31-year-old Hill supports universal health care and counts Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren among her supporters. In campaign ads, she also highlighted her family’s police and military service.

