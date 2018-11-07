'Protecting Mueller Is Paramount.' Lawmakers Respond to Jeff Sessions' Firing

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was in the middle of giving his post-election spiel to reporters when the news broke of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ firing.

After he was speaking, he was handed a note telling him what had just happened. “Oh,” he said. Then, bracing for the inevitable questions from reporters, he gave his immediate reaction: “protecting Mueller and his investigation is paramount,” he said. “It would create a constitutional crisis if this were a prelude to ending or greatly limiting the Mueller investigation. And I hope President Trump and those he listens to will refrain from that.”

Schumer then declined to take additional questions from reporters on this subject until after discussing the election, and only opined that he thought the timing was suspect. He later issued a statement calling for Sessions’ interim replacement, Matt Whitaker, to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation. Sessions had recused himself from the probe, giving oversight to his deputy Rod Rosenstein. The shakeup means that Whitaker will likely assume that responsibility.

Schumer’s immediate referral to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation was a contrast with Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, the first lawmaker to issue an official statement. Although Cornyn strongly defended Sessions’ work both in the Department of Justice and as a longtime Alabama Senator, there was no mention of Mueller’s probe or the potential implications surrounding it.

As more reactions flowed in, both parties seemed to mimic the initial responses of Schumer and Cornyn: Democrats expressed alarm – with House Democrats immediately threatening to investigate the termination when they took control of the chamber in January – while Republicans praised Sessions personally, but showed no public concern for preserving the Russia probe.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had said Wednesday morning that he expected the Senate’s next term to be focused on confirmations, followed suit with his own statement wishing Sessions well and praising his “steadfast commitment to the rule of law.”

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa tweeted his appreciation for Sessions’ service.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who once said there would be “holy hell to pay” if Trump fired Sessions and was thought to be a contender for his replacement, tweeted out his desire to work with the president to find a successor – making sure to note that he had no interest in the position.

“I look forward to working with President @realDonaldTrump to find a confirmable, worthy successor so that we can start a new chapter at the Department of Justice and deal with both the opportunities and challenges our nation faces,” he tweeted.

On the House side, current Republican leaders who had spent the morning announcing what they would run for in the minority party, also did not issue immediate statements. (Kevin McCarthy had announced he was mounting a run for minority leader and Steve Scalise as whip). But it became clear Democrats intended to use their newfound majority to investigate what had transpired.

“Americans must have answers immediately,” tweeted Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who will likely chair the judiciary committee when Democrats assume control of the chamber in January. “Why is the President making this change and who has authority over Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation? We will be holding people accountable.”

