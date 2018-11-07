Democratic Sen. Jon Tester Wins Reelection in Montana Despite Trump Campaigning Against Him
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana leads a crowd in a cheer during a rally in Helena, Mont., on Oct. 31, 2018. Tester won reelection in the 2018 midterm elections.
Matt Volz—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
1:30 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Montana Democrat Jon Tester has won a third Senate term, beating Republican Matt Rosendale, the state auditor.

President Donald Trump had taken a personal interest in defeating Tester, and had visited the state to campaign against the incumbent. Trump had said he wanted to make Tester pay at the polls for helping detail Trump’s first nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Tester is the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Tester insisted that Montana voters across the political spectrum would support him after examining his record.

Trump held four rallies in Montana and sent his eldest son and Vice President Mike Pence to headline more appearances. Rosendale also got help from outside cash that poured into the race.

