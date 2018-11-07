Stefanowski Concedes to Lamont in Connecticut Governor Race

WASHINGTON — In the race for Connecticut governor, Republican Bob Stefanowski has conceded to Democrat Ned Lamont. The Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race.

Stefanowski says Lamont has won “fair and square.”

Lamont, who’s a businessman, would succeed Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat who didn’t seek a third term. Lamont has run for office before, losing bids for the Senate in 2006 and for governor in 2010.

Lamont has pledged to be a “firewall” between President Donald Trump’s policies and what Lamont calls “Connecticut values.”

