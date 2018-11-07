Although Kid Rock teased a Senate run in Michigan last year, the musician ultimately revealed that his foray into politics was simply a promotional stunt for his 2017 album Sweet Southern Sugar.

But apparently not all Americans are aware that Kid Rock gave up on his bid. In yet another edition of “Lie Witness News” focused on the 2018 midterm elections, Jimmy Kimmel sent his team out to the street to convince random passerby that the people of Michigan elected Kid Rock to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

“Last year, you may recall, Kid Rock announced he was running for the Senate. Of course, it turned out to be a publicity stunt. But what if it wasn’t?” Kimmel explained leading up to the segment. “We went out on the street and we told people that Kid Rock won the special election for Senate. We even showed them footage of Kid Rock in concert and told them it was his victory speech. Watch now as real people weigh in on a fake election.”

Watch the full clip below.

