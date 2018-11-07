As the results of the 2018 midterm elections rolled in on Tuesday, celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts on what they saw as the highs and lows of the night.

Leading up to the elections, some Hollywood A-listers expressed hope for a “blue wave” in response to Donald Trump’s controversial presidency. So it was no surprise when these stars started celebrating after Democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives—especially considering the range of Democratic candidates who picked up seats both in the House and elsewhere.

“Flipping the house despite all the gerrymandering was no small feat,” tweeted John Legend. “Despite it being expected by the polls, this is still a BFD. The House has so much power to hold the president accountable. I look forward to some real oversight.”

“This is incredible!” James Corden wrote of Colorado’s Jared Polis becoming the first openly gay male governor elected in American history. “Massive. Congratulations Jared Polis. You did it!”

However, with the results of the U.S. Senate race in Texas and the race for governor in both Florida and Georgia, there were also some disappointments for celebrities.

See some more celebrity reactions below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@timeinc.com.