A photo of Joe Biden emerging from a voting booth in the 2018 midterm elections has become a flash point for online fun.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was snapped coming out of a booth at a polling place near his home in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. It wasn’t long before Reddit got its hands on the photo, and the site’s collective imagination ran wild.

The snapshot features Biden parting the curtains of the booth, which was all anyone needed to have a field day tinkering. Soon enough, users began plying their photo editing skills in a good old Photoshop battle and the contributions started rolling in.

Soon enough, he was flying around in a Batman costume, roaring onstage for a one-man-show and coming out of his enchanted tree in a magical forest.

See some of the contributions to the Joe Biden voting Photoshop battle below.

Biden recently went on a campaign blitz for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, renewing questions about his political future.

“The reason I was out there is I was requested to be out there. This is the single most important off-year election in my lifetime,” Biden told reporters, according to the Washington Post.

