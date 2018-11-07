Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Brian Kemp Had Trouble Voting in System He Oversees
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp casts his ballot as his youngest daughter Amy Porter looks, in Winterville, Ga. Kemp was having issues with casting his ballot in the voting system he oversees on Nov. 6, 2018.
John Bazemore—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
7:37 PM EST

(ATLANTA) — Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp — who is also in charge of the state’s election — had problems voting.

The Georgia governor’s race is one of the most closely-watched in the country, due in part to an ongoing dispute over Kemp’s management of the election system.

Kemp had an issue with his voter card when he went to cast his ballot, but it was fixed quickly. He walked by reporters and said: “Take Two.”

There have been widespread reports of technical malfunctions and long lines at polling stations across the state.

Over the weekend, a private citizen alerted the Georgia Democratic Party and a private attorney of potential vulnerability in the online voter database that Kemp oversees in his current job as secretary of state.

Kemp later announced, without providing any evidence, that he was launching an investigation into Georgia Democrats for “possible cybercrimes.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE