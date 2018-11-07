Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Brian Kemp Had Trouble Voting in System He Oversees

(ATLANTA) — Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp — who is also in charge of the state’s election — had problems voting.

The Georgia governor’s race is one of the most closely-watched in the country, due in part to an ongoing dispute over Kemp’s management of the election system.

Kemp had an issue with his voter card when he went to cast his ballot, but it was fixed quickly. He walked by reporters and said: “Take Two.”

There have been widespread reports of technical malfunctions and long lines at polling stations across the state.

Over the weekend, a private citizen alerted the Georgia Democratic Party and a private attorney of potential vulnerability in the online voter database that Kemp oversees in his current job as secretary of state.

Kemp later announced, without providing any evidence, that he was launching an investigation into Georgia Democrats for “possible cybercrimes.”

