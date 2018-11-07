Election Hotline Gets 17,500 Calls About Voting Problems
Voters are seen standing as they wait to cast their votes during the elections in New York City, Ny. on the Upper West Side on Nov. 6, 2018. The Election Protection hotline has received some 17,500 calls about voting issues.
SOPA Images—LightRocket via Getty Images
By Associated Press
7:00 PM EST

(ATLANTA) — By Tuesday afternoon, the nonpartisan Election Protection hotline had received some 17,500 calls from voters experiencing problems at their polling places.

Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which helps run the hotline, says that is on par with the number of calls received during a presidential election. The hotline had received about 10,400 calls by the same time during the last midterm election in 2014.

Clarke says most reports of voting problems were connected to malfunctioning voting machines.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE