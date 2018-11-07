Election Hotline Gets 17,500 Calls About Voting Problems

(ATLANTA) — By Tuesday afternoon, the nonpartisan Election Protection hotline had received some 17,500 calls from voters experiencing problems at their polling places.

Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which helps run the hotline, says that is on par with the number of calls received during a presidential election. The hotline had received about 10,400 calls by the same time during the last midterm election in 2014.

Clarke says most reports of voting problems were connected to malfunctioning voting machines.

