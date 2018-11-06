The ever-elusive Frank Ocean has resurfaced in time for the 2018 midterm elections to encourage his fans to do their civic duty this Tuesday.

The Blonde artist announced via his trusty Tumblr account that he would be giving away free merch in four cities to people who could show proof that they voted in the midterm elections. The four cities where Ocean will be hosting his pop-up shops are Houston, Miami, Atlanta, and Dallas.

In the flyer image posted, Ocean notes that “locations were chosen in states to support specific candidates: Stacey Abrams in Georgia, who if elected would be America’s first Black female governor, Andrew Gillum in Florida, who would become the state’s first Black governor and Beto O’Rourke, who would be the first Democratic senator in Texas in 24 years.” The flyer also features art that explains why the “42%,” which is the non-voting populace needs to vote as “the largest political group in America.”

While the flyer asks for “a photo of you at the ballot” as proof of voting, it should be noted that voters in Texas, Georgia, and Florida cannot take “ballot selfies.”

Ocean was vocal about the importance of voting in midterms during an early morning session of his popular Beats 1 “blonded RADIO,” which it appears he revived after a year-plus recess in honor of the elections on Tuesday.

See Ocean’s full post below.

