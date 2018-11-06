Rihanna Sends Trump Cease-And-Desist Letter Over Rally Music

Rihanna has reportedly sent President Donald Trump a cease-and-desist letter after learning that her music was being used to hype up the crowd at his political rallies.

According to Rolling Stone, Rih’s legal team issued the order on Monday following reports that her song “Don’t Stop the Music” was played at a Sunday campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn that Trump attended in Chattanooga, Tenn.

“It has come to our attention that President Trump has utilized [Rihanna’s] musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track ‘Don’t Stop the Music,’ in connection with a number of political events held across the United States,” Rihanna’s legal team wrote in the letter to Trump’s White House counsel. “As you are or should be aware, Ms. Fenty has not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music. Such use is therefore improper.”

Prior to taking legal action, Rihanna protested Trump’s use of her music on Twitter after Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker tipped her off about the song choice. “It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics,” Rucker tweeted. “Currently, Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.”

“Not for much longer,” Rih responded on Sunday. “Me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!”

