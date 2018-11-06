Jimmy Kimmel has been staunchly advocating for Americans to vote in the 2018 midterm elections. And during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he demonstrated why it’s so important to get the word out about voting.

For the most recent edition of “Lie Witness News,” Kimmel sent his team out to Hollywood Boulevard to ask people if they had voted in the midterms. Several of the participants were quick to decree that they had already gone to the polls that morning. But there was one major problem: It wasn’t election day.

“We went out on the street last Tuesday and we asked if people had gone to the polls and voted in the midterms that day,” Kimmel explained ahead of the segment. “Of course, the midterms didn’t happen last Tuesday, they happen tomorrow. And just to be clear, the folks you are about to see are not early voters or voters by mail, these are people who were falsely claiming they went to their polling place that morning.”

Watch the full clip below.

