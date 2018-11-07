Elections are filled with war analogies—there are battleground states where a campaign’s foot soldiers gathered in war rooms as candidates gun for each others’ seats.

So when actor Steve Zahn hit the streets of Lexington, KY to help get out the vote on Election Day, he dressed for war—the Revolutionary War.

The star who has appeared in films like Reality Bites, That Thing You Do!, Happy, Texas, and the first three Diary of a Wimpy Kid films, was spotted strutting around the streets of the city in full colonial military garb, according to the local NBC News affiliate, Lex18.

The stunt drew a lot of attention from Kentucky voters surprised to see Zahn dressed a little like he was George Washington about to cross the Delaware or Paul Revere trying to warn people about the imminent arrival of the British. Instead, it was Zahn, who is reportedly based in Kentucky, stumping for Democratic candidate Amy McGrath by handing out bumper stickers at a busy intersection.

The star then went door to door, surprising people who were reportedly thrilled to have a visit from a historical reenactor on their door step and reminding them to vote in the midterm elections. Lucky Lexingtonians who got a visit from the star posted pictures to social media to share their star sightings.

A spokesperson for Zahn did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

