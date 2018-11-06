Actor Idris Elba has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The 46 year-old Brit, who shot to fame as Russel “Stringer” Bell in HBO’s the Wire, used his win to urge Americans to turn out for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The magazine’s pick was announced Monday night on The Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon.

Elba told People he was surprised with to be chosen at first. ““I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” he said. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

The actor’s recent credits include Thor: Ragnarok and Molly’s Game. He also runs his own record label, 7Wallace, and has his own clothing line under British brand Superdry. In February he proposed to his girlfriend, 29-year-old model Sabrina Dhowre.

Elba is the 33rd person to take the Sexiest Man Alive crown. Last year’s winner was country star Blake Shelton.

Write to Ciara Nugent at ciara.nugent@time.com.