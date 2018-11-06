Supporters of Uighur Muslims March in Geneva as China Faces U.N. Human Rights Review
Chinese Vice-Foreign Affairs Minister Le Yucheng at the European headquarters of the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland on Nov. 6, 2018.
By Associated Press
4:08 AM EST

(GENEVA) — Supporters of China’s Muslim Uighur minority are demonstrating in Geneva as the U.N.’s top human rights body examines the country’s rights record in a regular review.

Advocacy groups including Human Rights Watch want the Human Rights Council to press Chinese authorities on issues like use of mass detention centers in the western Xinjiang region where many Uighurs live.

Some foreign officials and rights groups have criticized China’s use of so-called “vocational training centers,” which they say aim to strip the Uighurs of their religion and ethnic identity.

Tuesday’s review of China is part of the Human Rights Council’s universal period review process under which each U.N. member state comes up for examination every four to five years.

Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng touted Chinese progress on rights issues.

