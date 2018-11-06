Pipe Bomb Suspect Cesar Sayoc Will Appear Tuesday in a New York Federal Court
(NEW YORK) — Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc is set to make his first court appearance in New York.

Sayoc was being transferred from federal custody in Florida and was expected to arrive in New York ahead of a Tuesday court hearing.

Prosecutors say they will ask a judge to hold Sayoc without bail because he is considered dangerous.

Sayoc faces charges for allegedly mailing more than a dozen explosive devices to prominent Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump and CNN.

Prosecutors say the most recent crude bomb was recovered Friday in California, addressed to the liberal activist Tom Steyer.

None of the devices exploded, and no one was injured in the pipe bomb scare.

Sayoc faces nearly 50 years in prison if convicted.

His lawyer has questioned the evidence in the case.

