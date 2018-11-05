A young woman demonstrated the great lengths she would go to for her family when she became the unexpected hand model for her cousin’s proposal picture.

As relayed by a hilarious tweet photo set, Twitter user @goodgaljenjen shared pictures of her and her freshly manicured hand wearing her cousin’s ring to create the illusion that it was her newly engaged cousin’s hand in front of the happy couple. The caption explained just why she was so involved in this intimate moment: “My cousin’s boyfriend proposed to her but she didn’t have her nails done lmao.”

In the photos, she can be seen crouching to get out of the frame of the photo, while the couple smooches above her with flowers and balloons. As might be expected, the Internet was tickled by this unorthodox but sweet display of valor from @goodgaljenjen for her cousin and weighed in on the situation accordingly.

One Twitter user appreciated the effort.

While another gently chastised the boyfriend.

Others acknowledged @goodgaljenjen for the hero she is.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.