13-Year-Old Suspect in Indiana Middle School Shooting Had 100 Rounds of Ammunition: Prosecutors

(NOBLESVILLE, Ind.) — Prosecutors say a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate and a teacher at a suburban Indianapolis school was carrying two handguns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition on the day of attack.

Prosecutors said during a juvenile court hearing Monday that the boy took the weapons and ammunition from a safe in his family’s home. The boy is expected to admit at the hearing that he was the shooter in the May 25 attack at Noblesville West Middle School.

The Indianapolis Star reports that prosecutors say a backpack believed to be the boy’s was found in a school restroom and contained a box of a hundred rounds for one of the two handguns they say he carried into the school.

