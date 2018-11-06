This year’s hottest accessory isn’t a Balenciaga parka or a Gucci baby dragon or even Savage x Fenty lingerie, it’s an “I Voted” sticker and it may be harder to get than any of the designer pieces.

As people flock to the polls this election day to exercise their civic responsibilities, not only do they get to experience the joy of participating in democracy, but the sticker lets them flout their civic pride on Instagram. That’s not the only benefit to the patriotic sticker, either: many businesses are offering deals to patrons wearing stickers proving they took part in the mid-term elections. Plus, according to a tweet he sent out, wearing an “I Voted” sticker will make Mark Ruffalo do a happy dance with muppets:

So voting and then wearing the “I Voted” sticker all day is an important part of the electoral process, which explains why people are taking to social media to express their disappointment over their inability to get the stickers, either because their polling place ran out or because they voted via absentee ballot and didn’t get the swag:

Contact us at editors@time.com.