A Wisconsin woman achieved legend status after she successfully named 27 different types of cheeses in just 30 seconds during a fan contest at the Milwaukee Bucks‘ home game on Sunday night.

In what might be the most Wisconsin moment ever, Jamie Kiesl, a Mequon, WI resident, reeled off the names of 27 cheeses, ranging from Muenster to Mascarpone, all while wearing a large wedge of decorative cheese on her head. While Kiesl’s rapid fire cheese listing would be impressive in any situation, it was especially exciting since she lapped Bucks player Sterling Brown by a whopping 10 (Brown named 17 types of cheese in the same time frame in a pre-recorded segment), making her a hero to both basketball and cheese enthusiasts.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Kiesl explained her enviable cheese knowledge succinctly: “I’ve lived in Wisconsin my whole life.”

Watch Kiesl’s legendary cheese naming at the Milwaukee Bucks game below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.