It seems like dads are consistently finding new ways to take ultimate dad status to the next level.

When 26-year-old Natasha Stroup arrived in Hawaii for her honeymoon last week, she decided to send some photos of herself enjoying the tropical paradise to her family’s group text thread. Little did she know that her dad would unintentionally find a way to make the pictures go viral.

Upon checking her phone to see how her family had responded to the picturesque shots, Stroup discovered that her father, 51-year-old Tracy Fritz, was recreating her photos while working on his farm in South Dakota.

“I was like, ‘seriously, look at what my dad just sent me,'” Stroup told BuzzFeed News of showing her dad’s creations to her husband.

The photos quickly began making the online rounds after Stroup’s 19-year-old sister, Kylie Fritz, shared them on Twitter on Friday. “I just thought it was funny,” Kylie told BuzzFeed. “I think my dad’s funny. He doesn’t think he is.”

For his part, Tracy says he was just trying to bond with his daughter while she was away. “She was showing the scenery around her, I just thought I’d show the scenery around me,” he told BuzzFeed.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@timeinc.com.