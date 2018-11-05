Texas Newlyweds Die in Helicopter Crash Just Hours After Their Wedding

A pair of newlyweds were killed early Sunday morning when the helicopter that carried them from their wedding crashed in northwest Uvalde County, Texas.

Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler had married in Uvalde, around 100 miles west of San Antonio, on Saturday night. The wedding was planned at the Byler family ranch, according to local news site mysanantonio.com.

The news was first reported by The Houstonian, a student newspaper at Sam Houston State University, where Byler and Ackerman Byler were both seniors.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday it was investigating a crash of a Bell 206B helicopter in the area.

The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office has not yet confirmed how many people died in the crash.

