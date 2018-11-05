Saudi Investigators Tried to Remove Evidence of Jamal Khashoggi's Killing, Report Says
Demonstrators protest the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in front of the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on Oct. 25, 2018.
Muhammed Enes Yildirim—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
By Associated Press
4:44 AM EST

(ANKARA, Turkey) — A newspaper close to Turkey’s government claims that a team from Saudi Arabia sent to help Turkish authorities investigate the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi worked instead to remove evidence of the slaying.

Sabah newspaper, citing “trusted sources,” said Monday that an 11-member team of Saudi investigators that arrived in Turkey nine days after Khashoggi was killed included a chemical expert and a toxicology expert.

On Saturday, the paper said Khashoggi’s body — which still hasn’t been found — was dismembered and removed from the Saudi Consulate in five suitcases.

Meanwhile, Khashoggi’s sons appealed for his remains to be returned so that he may be buried in Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, the sons also said they hoped he did not suffer when he was killed.

