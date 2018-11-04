Man Fought Back Against Gunman in Yoga Studio Shooting

By Associated Press
1:42 PM EST

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — A yoga practitioner says he fought the gunman who killed two people during a class at a yoga studio in Florida.

Joshua Quick spoke to ABC’s Good Morning America on Sunday.

Police say Scott Paul Beierle posed as a customer at the studio in Tallahassee on Friday night when he started shooting.

Quick said he grabbed Beierle’s gun after it jammed and hit him. But Beierle got control of the gun again and pistol-whipped Quick.

Quick said he then grabbed a broom and struck Beierle, which gave some people in the studio time to flee.

Two women — a 61-year-old faculty member at Florida State University, and a 21-year-old FSU student from Atlanta who was due to graduate in May — were fatally shot. Five others were wounded.

