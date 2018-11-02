People Can't Stop Laughing About Twitter's Hilarious Election Countdown Glitch

In the final days leading up to the midterm elections, a Twitter mistake got people buzzing.

On Thursday, Twitter rolled out a new countdown feature for the #BeaVoter campaign to urge people to vote before it’s too late.

But according to the countdown some received, they had plenty of time to bone up on the candidates before cast their ballots.

“-17,189 days until Election Day in the Us. Be ready for election day so you can #BeAVoter. See who is on your ballot and find your polling location,” some reminders that popped up read, along with a link to help people find where to vote.

According to Twitter, the hilarious notification happened because of a glitch – and everything was fixed in five minutes. But that was also more than enough time for people to have a field day with jokes about the 1970s.

Election Day is Tuesday, so no need to journey back to 1971.

See some of the hilarious responses below.

