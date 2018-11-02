Check Out the Minnesota Timberwolves' New Prince-Inspired Uniforms in all Their Glorious Purple
The new City Edition Minnesota Timberwolves uniform, honoring the legacy of the late rock star Prince, unveiled in Chanhassen, Minn. on Nov. 1, 2018.
Jim Mone—AP
By Associated Press
10:14 PM EDT

(CHANHASSEN, Minn.) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are paying tribute to Prince with a purple-highlighted uniform.

The team Thursday unveiled Prince-inspired City Edition uniforms. The new look uniforms were created in collaboration between the Timberwolves, Nike and the Prince estate.

Prince family members say the “Purple Rain” superstar enjoyed basketball from a young age, both as a player and fan.

The new jersey includes a paisley leaf in tribute to Prince’s Paisley Park studio, the letters “MPLS” recognizing the Minneapolis Sound and purple touches.

The Timberwolves also plan to recognize and donate to nonprofits that advance causes that were important to Prince.

Minnesota will debut the new uniform on Nov. 16 when the Timberwolves face the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center. The Wolves will wear the uniforms eight times during the regular season.

Contact TIME Editors about this story at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE