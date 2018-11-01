Random Man Whose Proposal Reaction Became a Meme Gets a Wedding Invite
This photo taken from video shows Jonathan Miller's excited reaction to the wedding proposal at the Dallas Mavericks game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Bleacher Report
By Rachel E. Greenspan
5:06 PM EDT

It’s not every day one gets to witness a proposal — but 27-year-old Jonathan Miller’s reaction to one was so good that he’s been invited to two strangers’ wedding.

Keith Houseworth proposed to his girlfriend, Panda Green, with the help of the Jumbotron at a Dallas Mavericks game on Sunday night. After he got down on one knee, the crowd in the American Airlines Center went wild, of course — and Miller couldn’t help but insert himself into the excitement.

Green said that the couple ended up inviting Miller and his friends to their wedding, which is set take place November of 2019, according to INSIDER.

“They were an amusing part of our special day so we will see if John gets another meme out of our big day!” Green said.

No stranger to athletic fame, Miller played college football at the University of Oklahoma and Illinois State University. Green is currently a student athlete playing women’s basketball at the University of Dallas, where she is a junior studying history and education. Needless to say, these sporty folks probably expected to make it on ESPN and Bleacher Report for their respective goals and points, rather than a hilarious proposal video.

See some of twitter’s best reactions to Miller’s excitement below.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@timeinc.com.

