Nothing could make the transition into colder months smoother than a photo of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen gearing up for winter in Westeros.

Thankfully, that’s what we get with the first official photo from Game of Thrones season 8, this week’s cover of Entertainment Weekly. The shot shows Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke cozied up to each other against a wintry backdrop while sporting some pretty steely expressions.

“End game,” reads the caption, which seems like a nod to both the final season of the show and possibly, Jon and Dany’s romance.

While Jon is decked out in his signature Stark garb, the Mother of Dragons appears to be wearing a very similar ensemble to the one she wore to fly north and rescue Jon in the season 7 episode “Beyond the Wall.”

Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to hint at anything beyond the fact that Jon and Daenerys will be spending some time in the North. Considering that Daenerys grew up in the warmer climate of Essos, this may be the only cold-weather outfit she has.

See the photo below.

