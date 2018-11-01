Guns in America: 12 Participants From TIME Cover React to Pittsburgh Shooting and Mural Spray Painting

“My first thoughts were ‘not again.’

Followed by ‘Why??’

Once more, hate was spilled out of from its usually guarded deep recess in the mind and soul of an individual. Someone who allowed their internal pain, for which they misguidedly think others are culpable, to take physical form and destroy another. As if, somehow, spreading torment and grievance to others acts as a salve to their own. Such a selfish act of transferal.

Why? He must be insane!

In discussion with my son, he reminded me that mental illness is not necessary for heinous acts. Sometimes people are just angry and don’t know how to cope except by blaming others. We want him to be “mentally deranged” but only because it frightens us so deeply to imagine a world where a sane person could do this. We want to have meaning and order because not knowing why something bad happens is terrifying. Sadly, sometimes, meaning and order are not to be found. Sometimes, people do evil things and people die for no good reason. Sometimes the world sucks. Our job is to make it suck less.

The murder/suicide that commonly occurs in these tragedies reminds me of the ritual sacrifice of the servants at the king’s death to accompany them on their journey. These cowards who apparently gain some modicum of ‘support’ as they have reached a breaking point and feel they must glorify their own sad exit by wasting the lives of others I would like to think are ill… but I can only think of them as contemptible. When they survive, I pray that they are carefully and fully dissected psychologically so that this cognitive ‘post-mortem’ might help us to understand, recognize and prevent the next victims from falling to this evil.

When I first saw the photo of the graffiti on the mural, I didn’t know what had happened. I didn’t know someone had sprayed it with the number eleven. My eyes saw what I thought was a video about to be played with the ” ll “as an overlying red “pause” button.

In many ways the mural project is a pause attempt to allow thoughts to rise and mingle.

How I wish for a magical “ll” button that could have been pressed before a petty and troubled soul committed such a despicable act in Pittsburgh.

My heart goes out to the community, those who lost their life, those who are injured, and their families.

It also goes out to those caring for the injured. None will be unchanged by this.

We are all his victims.”