The Story Behind TIME's 'Beyond Hate' Cover

When TIME and the artist JR launched our interactive cover-mural project, Guns in America, on Oct. 25, we could not have predicted the depth of tragedy in the hours to come. The cover was meant, as JR and I put it during a discussion of the project at New York City’s Pace Gallery that evening, to be the beginning of a conversation.

Barely 36 hours later, in the third massacre in an American house of worship since 2015, a gunman reportedly shouting “All Jews must die” fired into a crowd at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh with an AR-15-style rifle and three handguns. That same weekend, in a haunting protest and memorial, someone painted a blood red “11”–the number of Pittsburgh dead–over a giant version of the mural that JR and his team had pasted on a wall in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, home to generations of Jewish immigrants. Rose petals were strewn across the foot of the canvas. It was, JR said, a “conversation on the wall.”

A red spray painted number 11, an apparent reference to the individuals slain in Pittsburgh, is seen on the "Guns in America" mural created by TIME and the artist JR on the Houston Bowery Wall in New York City. Andres Kudacki for TIME

The roots of the tree of life–a mystical Jewish image so powerfully rendered by the artist Edel Rodriguez on our cover this week–run deep in America. “Everyone shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree, and there shall be none to make him afraid,” George Washington wrote, quoting the Bible, in his famous letter to the Jews of Newport, R.I. (lyrics now familiar to everyone who has heard the music to Hamilton). An unforgettable memory from my own childhood: Friday nights with my grandparents–German immigrants who cherished their American identity–as a rabbi recited the prayer Grant Us Peace, a loose translation of the Hebrew “Shalom Rav,” an organist quietly tapping the melody to “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”

How terribly sad to witness the present vitriol. This is the second time in 14 months that TIME has dedicated an issue to the eruption of hate in America, and also the second time we have turned to Edel to capture it on our cover.

Illustrations by Edel Rodriguez for TIME

This time, it follows what may be the largest attempted assassination of political leaders in American history and the murders of two African Americans in Jeffersontown, Ky., at the hands of a gunman who, police say, first tried to enter a church but found it locked, and the massacre of the 11 Jewish worshippers in Pittsburgh. In Edel’s cover illustration, they are 13 fallen stars. One star remains on the tree. Hope.

Shalom Rav.

Edward Felsenthal,

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF@EFELSENTHAL

We asked participants in the Guns in America project to react to the week’s news. Here’s some of what they had to say

“When I first saw the photo of the graffiti on the [Guns in America mural in New York City], I didn’t know what had happened. I didn’t know someone had sprayed it with the number 11. My eyes saw what I thought was a video about to be played with the ‘ll’ as an overlying red pause button. In many ways the mural project is a pause attempt … How I wish for a magical ‘ll’ button that could have been pressed before a petty and troubled soul committed such a despicable act in Pittsburgh.”

Dr. Michael Foreman

Trauma surgeon

“The alarming frequency with which we watch these terrifying scenes unfold in our communities is devastating–and it’s not normal. Every single day, nearly 100 Americans are killed with a gun in our country. We must not only recognize the realities of hatred in our society but actively work to make it harder for dangerous people fueled by hate to access firearms and murder innocent people.”

Gabrielle Giffords

Former U.S. Representative; co-founder, Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence

“As someone who is ethnically Jewish, I worry about the rise of anti-Semitism … It is my hope that more American Jews, should they choose, consider more options to protect themselves–including firearms trainings.”

Gabriella Hoffman

Media strategist and Resurgent writer

“As a Marine officer, I fought around the world to stop violent hate. The easy access to guns in this country has made already vile hate deadly. Every time an American kills another American, we do the enemy’s job for them.”

Kyleanne Hunter

Vice president of programs, Brady Campaign & Center to Prevent Gun Violence

“You have heard the stories of folks in the mural who defend our right to own a firearm for many reasons … Perhaps for the first time, you all may get a glimpse of how we are often seen by our opponents, why we are so hesitant and cautious. This is our reality: we have all been told before when these events happen that we have blood on our hands, we are not fit to be parents, this is our fault. I hope you will take away from my message that we are just as horrified about what happened in Pittsburgh. We are no less angry, we are no less empathetic. We do wish someone had been there to stop it.”

Holly Sullivan

Human-resources manager; executive board member, Connecticut Citizens Defense League

“Our schools, our synagogues, our temples, our concerts, our theaters–all of the places that we believed were safe, we are finding are not safe. The shootings continue. There are only two constants: one, that the shootings continue, and two, that Congress does nothing. And so I think we can all agree that doing nothing is not working.”

Eric Swalwell

U.S. Representative (D., Calif.)

“Disarming people will not cure hate. It will just make the hateful find different ways to act on their hate. I believe that as long as there is hate and hateful people, the right to bear arms and protect yourself is even more important.”

Cassidy O’Neill

Graduate student

“It may be a person’s right to bear arms, but at what cost? Will we continue to allow these types of weapons on the street? When is enough, enough?”

Sharon Crossland

Mortgage servicing specialist

“To those feeling sad and desperate, I want to say–grab an oar.”

Amanda Johnson

Advocate, Texas Moms Demand Action

To see the Guns in America mural in person at locations across the nation, host your own event or, in partnership with StoryCorps, add your voice to the conversation, go to time.com/guns-in-america-tour

This appears in the November 12, 2018 issue of TIME.