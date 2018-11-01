New Lawsuit Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexually Assaulting a 16-Year-Old
NEW YORK — A new legal filing alleges Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted a 16-year-old Polish model and aspiring actress.

A woman identified as Jane Doe says the movie producer forced her to touch his penis in his New York City apartment in 2002.

Court papers filed Wednesday say Weinstein went on to harass and emotionally abuse Jane Doe for nearly a decade and blocked her from having a successful acting career.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, called the allegations “preposterous.”

The Jane Doe allegations were contained in an amended complaint in a lawsuit that accuses Weinstein’s movie studio board of enabling and covering up his alleged sexual misconduct.

Doe’s lawyer said she was brave to come forward.

Weinstein is facing criminal charges involving two other women. That case was roiled recently by allegations that a police detective acted improperly.

