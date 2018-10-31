Halloween 2018 is officially here, and with it, the deluge of extravagant celebrity costumes that always accompany the spookiest day of the year.

After Beyoncé dropped the figurative Halloween mic on Tuesday by dressing up as R&B legend, Toni Braxton, Ciara took to Instagram to share her own instantly iconic costume: Nakia from Black Panther.

Ciara first posted a video of herself strutting toward the camera in the signature red armor of the Dora Milaje while The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar’s “Pray for Me” from the Black Panther soundtrack played in the background. She then shared a stunning mirror image shot of herself posing in the warrior garb.

“Wakanda Forever!” she wrote. “Thanks To Everyone Who Helped Bring This Look Together. Happy #Halloween.”

The costume even got a shout-out from Nakia herself, Lupita Nyong’o, who reposted the video with the caption, “My Wakanda Knots have unraveled!”

