A nurse at a Saint Luke’s Health System hospital in Kansas City, MO identified by local news as Shelbi Heenan shared photos of herself on her personal social media in blackface, alongside an unidentified man, also in blackface. Apparently, the costume was intended to replicate Beyoncé and Jay-Z and was worn at a Halloween event earlier in the week. But as the response has shown, there is little tolerance — online or otherwise — for the use of blackface as part of a costume.

After someone notified the hospital personnel of the personal post, it appears she’s been summarily dismissed from her position following an investigation by the hospital.

“While it is against Saint Luke’s policy to comment on specific personnel matters, we can confirm that this individual is no longer a Saint Luke’s employee,” a hospital spokesperson shared in a statement to media obtained by TIME, clarifying that they could not confirm anything further than the fact that Heenan is no longer an employee of the Saint Luke’s Health System. “Saint Luke’s is deeply committed to our culture of diversity and inclusion. It is fundamental to who we are as an organization and we vigorously protect it on behalf of all our patients and employees and expect those who represent us to do the same.”

