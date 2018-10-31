Mafia Hit Man Is Now a Suspect in 'Whitey' Bulger's Death Behind Bars

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and DENISE LAVOIE / AP
1:52 PM EDT

(BOSTON) — A former federal investigator says a Mafia hit man is a suspect in the prison slaying of Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger.

The official told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Fotios “Freddy” Geas and at least one other inmate are believed to have been involved in 89-year-old Bulger’s killing Tuesday at a West Virginia prison.

The longtime investigator spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about the case.

Geas was convicted in the 2003 killing of western Massachusetts mobster Adolfo Bruno.

Bulger was a longtime informant for the FBI who provided information on the Mafia. Geas was known to despise gangsters who ratted each other out.

Attorney David Hoose, who initially represented Geas in the Bruno case, says Geas “did not and would not rat on anyone.”

Federal officials say they are investigating Bulger’s death as a homicide.

Contact TIME Editors about this story at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE