Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 27: Sports Illustrated looks at the NBA’s 3-point revolution, MONEY shares their best banks in America, Fortune examines the the trend of company rebrands, and TIME writer, Megan McCluskey, discusses this year’s best horror movies.

Contact TIME Editors about this story at editors@time.com.