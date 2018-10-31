A cat who wandered onto the runway during a fashion show in Turkey managed to upstage the models themselves.

A video taken at Istanbul’s Esmod International Fashion Show shows the nonchalant feline grooming itself before strutting down the catwalk and playfully lashing out at a model trying to steal its thunder.

Viewers were clearly impressed with the cat’s commitment to crashing the show. “Cat on a catwalk,” Twitter user Rita Panahi captioned the hilarious clip. “Best bit is when it struts down the runway & tries to scratch a model. Peak catting.”

However, although the cat was the day’s star, its appearance was apparently not a staged stunt. “Everybody was in shock,” fashion designer Göksen Hakkı Ali told The Dodo.

