Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be nearly finished with their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, but they’re leaving on a positive note.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a reception in Auckland hosted by the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to honor young people — and Prince Harry shared a powerful one-on-one conversation with a boy who had lost his mother.

“Everything will be OK — look at me,” Harry told six-year-old Otia Nante, according to his grandmother’s reports to local news, during a chat that lasted several minutes. (Otia’s mother had recently taken her life.)

“You’re doing a great job, Nan,” he further complimented Otia’s grandmother. “Nans are so important in our lives.” Harry lost his own mother, Princess Diana, when he was 12. His grandmother is, of course, Queen Elizabeth herself. Harry and his brother Prince William have made it a point in recent years to speak out about their process of dealing with grief and managing mental health in the face of loss.

As Harry noted during a speech at the event at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, he and Markle have spent their time Down Under doing everything from “welly wanging” to planting trees and honoring local heroes while on tour, but he clearly enjoys the chances he has to interact with children, too. The royal couple are headed back to the U.K. shortly after their 16-day tour finishes up, which has involved much-documented public engagements daily.

