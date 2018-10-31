A Pittsburgh school located just a mile away from the Tree of Life synagogue — where 11 people were killed in a shooting on Saturday — was put on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student was reported to have a weapon.

Pittsburgh Public School spokesperson Ebony Pugh tells TIME that Colfax K-8 school was put on lockdown after it received an anonymous phone call saying that a student at the school was in possession of a weapon.

The call came in at 9 a.m.

City and school police are conducting a search of the premises, Pugh says. No injuries were reported.

Pugh did not have details on what weapon the student was reported to have or what grade the student is in.

Colfax K-8 is located in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The lockdown comes less than a week after suspected gunman Robert Bowers opened fire in the Tree of Life synagogue, killing 11 and injuring six others.

