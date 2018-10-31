A Pakistan Court Has Acquitted a Christian Woman Facing Death for Blasphemy
Pakistani protesters shout slogans against Asia Bibi, a Christian woman facing death sentence for blasphemy, at a protest in Karachi on Oct. 13, 2016.
Asif Hassan—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:23 AM EDT

(ISLAMABAD) — Pakistan’s top court has acquitted a Christian woman who has been on death row since 2010 for insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

In Wednesday’s verdict, the court ordered authorities to free Asia Bibi.

Bibi was being held at an undisclosed jail for security reasons.

The landmark ruling is expected to anger Islamists who had threatened to launch nationwide protests if the court freed her.

Bibi was arrested in 2009 after a quarrel with Muslim women.

Islamists have demanded her execution. A governor and a minister of minorities were assassinated in 2011 for supporting her.

Insulting Islam is punishable by death in Pakistan, and the mere rumor of blasphemy can ignite lynchings.

