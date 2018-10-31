Swim England, England’s water-sports governing body, apologized Tuesday after outrage over an article on its website making swimwear suggestions based on a woman’s body shape.

The webpage, which had sections such as “choosing swimwear for women by body shape,” made various recommendations for female swimmers including how to “enhance your cleavage” or “accentuate curves,” the Guardian reports. The page has since been removed.

The offending content was identified on Twitter by Simone Webb, a PhD student in gender studies. Webb wrote that she was “genuinely shocked” to read Swim England’s guidance, which she said had “nothing to do with athletic performance or comfort” and instead focused on “women’s appearance.”

A spokesperson for Swim England apologized, saying that the guide dated to 2010 and “does not represent the views of Swim England.”

“As soon as it was brought to our attention we removed the page and are in the process of replacing it with more appropriate information. Swimming is one of the most accessible activities for people of all ages and abilities,” the spokesperson added, according to the Guardian.

The association was founded in 1869 and overseas local swimming clubs and competitions to promote the sport. Following the uproar this week, it published an amended swimwear guide that makes no reference to gender. “Everyone should feel confident and comfortable while in the water,” the new guidelines said.

Write to Eli Meixler at eli.meixler@timeinc.com.