'My Eyes Are Now Wide Open': Kanye West Says He Was 'Used' and Vows He's Done With Politics

Two weeks after a controversial meeting at the White House with President Trump, rapper Kanye West said that he is done with politics.

In a series of tweets posted Tuesday afternoon, West claimed his “eyes are now wide open” and that he was being “used” to spread messages he does not believe in.

West has been increasingly vocal of his support of President Trump, proudly wearing a Make America Great Again hat and tweeting he loves Trump’s “dragon energy.” West also used his most recent appearance on Saturday Night Live to give an impromptu, unaired speech in support of Trump.

West’s tweets on Tuesday also clarified his political beliefs, stressing he supports prison reform and “common-sense” gun laws.

