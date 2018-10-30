U.N. Demands Immediate End to Armed Attacks in Ebola-Impacted Areas of Congo
A military truck of the United Nations Organisation and Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) patrols on the road linking Beni to Mangina on August 23, 2018 in Beni, in the North Kivu province. The United Nations adopted a resolution to call for the immediate halt to the armed attacks in Ebola-impacted areas on Oct. 30, 2018.
JOHN WESSELS—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:41 PM EDT

(UNITED NATIONS) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution calling for an immediate halt to attacks by armed groups in Congo that are jeopardizing the response to the Ebola outbreak.

A resolution adopted Tuesday said the security situation in the areas affected by the Ebola outbreak “is severely hampering the response efforts and facilitating the spread of the virus” in Congo and the region.

The Security Council expressed “great concern about the potential for the virus to spread into Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Burundi.”

Congo’s health ministry said last week that teams responding to the Ebola outbreak are being attacked three or four times a week on average.

The ministry has reported 239 confirmed cases and 35 probable cases as of Monday. At least 120 people have died.

Contact TIME Editors about this story at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE