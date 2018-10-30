Newsfeed
Boy Meets World - 1993
William Daniels and Ben Savage in 'Boy Meets World,' 1993.  Touchstone TV—Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Bizarre

Boy Meets World's 'Mr. Feeny' Comes Through Again By Thwarting Home Burglary Attempt

Rachel E. Greenspan
2:01 PM ET

A lot has changed in the decades since Boy Meets World premiered in 1993.

But how the fact that the show's fictional principal, Mr. Feeny, always comes through, is not one of them.

William Daniels, 91, who played George Feeny (beloved history teacher-turned-principal) in Boy Meets World's seven-season run, foiled an alleged burglary attempt at his Studio City, Calif. home on Saturday night, reports say.

The Los Angeles Police Department told TIME that a burglary attempt occurred on Saturday evening around 9:30 p.m. at a Studio City, Calif. home, but would not say whose home it was.

The alleged burglar did not enter the home, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

The actor's publicist told ABC7 that Daniels and his wife, Bonnie Bartlett, "are both well." ABC7 reports that Daniels "frightened" the suspect by turning on lights throughout the house.

Daniels reprised his role as Mr. Feeny on the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017. The actor is also known for his film roles as Mr. Braddock in The Graduate (1967) and Arthur Lestrange in Blue Lagoon (1980).

The actor's role as friendly neighborhood Mr. Feeny — whose character arc also included living next-door to his student (and the show's lead), Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) — provided episodic wisdom to all of the high school students he taught.

Naturally, he became a teacher for all of the '90s kids watching ABC, who are now taking to Twitter to express their heartfelt reactions to the news of Daniels saving himself and his wife — through memes of Mr. Feeny.

Even Daniels' Boy Meets World co-star Will Friedle got in on the fun.

