Give Up On Being Productive Today Because the Halloween Google Doodle Is Multiplayer Madness

If you don’t want to be distracted today, steer clear of Google.

Tuesday’s Google Doodle celebrates Halloween with a multiplayer interactive game — the first in Google Doodle history.

Players can invite up to seven friends to join them in The Great Ghoul Duel, in which two teams of four compete to collect as many “wandering spirit flames” as possible in two minute bursts of spooky fun. Or you can just team up with random strangers.

To enable multiplayer gaming, the Google Doodle team used systems running on the Google Platform, including Open Match — an open source framework for matching up sets of players around the world.

Google users are finding the game pretty addictive:

