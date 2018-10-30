President Donald Trump says he’s planning “tent cities” to house asylum-seeking Central American migrants who are traveling in caravans toward the U.S.

Trump says in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham that if any of the migrants, who are still hundreds of miles away, do make it to the border and apply for asylum, as they’re legally entitled, the U.S. plans to “hold them until such time as their trial takes place.”

Trump says: “We’re going to build tent cities. We’re going to put tents up all over the place … and they’re going to wait.”

Under current protocol, migrants who clear an initial screening are often released until their cases are decided in immigration court, which can take several years.

Contact TIME Editors about this story at editors@time.com.