Pentagon Sends 5,200 Active Duty Troops to U.S.-Mexico Border
Hundreds of members of the second migrant caravan, mostly Hondurans, walk into Mexican territory after crossing the Suchiate River on foot from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct. 29, 2018.
Esteban Biba—EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
5:00 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The Defense Department says it’s sending 5,200 active duty troops to “harden” the southern border against a migrant caravan making its way through Mexico.

Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy tells reporters that 800 soldiers were en route on Monday and that the remainder of the troops would be at the southwest border by the end of the week.

That’s in addition to the more than 2,000 members of the National Guard already providing assistance at the border now. Officials say the troops will provide “mission enhancing capabilities” and will be armed.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump has been trying to focus on the caravan just a week before the midterm elections.

The migrant caravan has been moving slowly north from Central America and its numbers have been dwindling.

Contact TIME Editors about this story at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE